Cambodians vote in local polls as revived opposition vies for seats | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cambodians voted in local polls on Sunday as a revived opposition party attempted to dent Prime Minister Hun Sen’s decades-long grip on power ahead of national elections next year.

Hun Sen, one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, has ruled Cambodia for more than 37 years and turned the country into a one-party state in 2018 when his party won every seat in a national election.

The prime minister was all smiles early in the day, voting in a polling station at a school on Phnom Penh’s outskirts with his wife Bun Rany. He declined to speak to media.

Critics and rights groups have accused him of creating a climate of fear by locking up scores of political opponents and activists.

The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) — which won 44 percent of the popular vote in local elections in 2017 — was forced to forfeit its positions after a court dissolved it later that year.

Scores of opposition figures have since fled the country, while others have been…