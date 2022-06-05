Despite service-based tariff, nation still groans in darkness  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Many electricity consumers in the country are increasingly getting frustrated that the more end-user tariff goes up, the less power supply they get from the authorities.

This indeed is one of the factors that has given rise to some popular comments by aggrieved persons, one of which goes thus: “Nigeria is a country where you fuel your power generating sets to run your business so that you can earn money to pay electricity companies for services that perpetually remain dismal.”

Poor electricity supply has remained an albatross for years. Currently, the daily power load distributed to the 11 electricity distribution companies in the country is a meagre 2, 000 Megawatts, according to the Chief Marketing Officer at Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Donald Etim.

Sadly, this 2, 000MW is meant for consumption by over 200 million people, and thousands of industries in Africa’s largest country by population, where the unemployment rate hovers around 33 per…