Recruitment into Anambra civil service not a scam – Gov. Soludo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Anambra’s Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on Sunday apologised over technical hitches that characterised Saturday’s online recruitment test for applicants into the state’s civil service.

He said, however, that it was uncharitable for anyone to refer to the online test as “Soludo 419’’ as was being tagged in some quarters.

In a statement issued by Mr Christian Aburime, his Chief Press Secretary, Gov. Soludo promised to investigate the “unfortunate’’ incident and assured that candidates with genuine complaints would be given another opportunity.

“We ask candidates and others affected by the development to remain calm while the government sorts out outstanding issues and takes the necessary actions.

“The governor is a product of sincere and transparent background in all his academic and career undertakings.

“He will not engage in any attempt at short-changing the good people of Anambra and indeed anybody, for that matter; he pledges fairness to all at all times,’’…