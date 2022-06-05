Super Eagles hold first training ahead of Sierra Leone, São Tomé AFCON qualifiers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Super Eagles’ preparations for Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone continued on Sunday as 24 of the 27 invited players trained in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Friendly matches against Mexico (in Dallas on 28th May) and against Ecuador in New Jersey (2nd June) kickstarted the preparations as the Eagles seek a 20th appearance at Africa’s flagship tournament, this time holding in the summer of 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.

With Head Coach José Santos Peseiro taking full charge, Ahmed Musa led the playing body that included goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Adewale Adeyinka and Adebayo Adeleye, and defenders Ola Aina, William Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi, Leon Balogun, Sani Faisal and Kenneth Omeruo. There were also midfielders Alex Iwobi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Innocent Bonke and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen, Cyriel Dessers, Ademola Lookman, Sadiq Umar,…