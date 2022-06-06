



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the north at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting is coming a day before the APC’s convention billed to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections. Although President Buhari has continued to maintain his position in favour of […]

The post APC Convention: Buhari, Northern governors in closed-door meeting appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper