I’ll fulfil campaign promises if re-elected on July 16 – Gov. Oyetola | The Guardian Nigeria News

Osun’s Gov. Gboyega Oyetola on Sunday in Osogbo reiterated his commitment to fulfil his campaign promises if re-elected on July 16.

He enjoined the people of Osun to disregard the “falsehood being peddled around by the opposition that he would not fulfil his campaign promises if re-elected’’.

He made the declaration at an engagement with members of Osun chapter of Automobile Technicians Association.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Oyetola said his foray into politics was for service delivery and not for personal gain or for deception.

The governor, who specifically assured civil servants and retirees of his commitment to their welfare, urged them not to fall into the antics of the opposition.

Oyetola said since the inception of his administration in the last three-and-half years, he had not reneged in the payment of pensions and salaries.

He said the rumour by the opposition that he would stop the payment if re-elected…