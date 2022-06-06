Kramaric penalty rescues Croatia against France in Nations League | The Guardian Nigeria News

Andrej Kramaric scored a late penalty as Croatia salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to world champions France on Monday that left both teams still chasing a first win in the Nations League.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot fired France ahead on 52 minutes in Split as coach Didier Deschamps selected an inexperienced side without star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Croatia equalised seven minutes from time when Andrej Kramaric won and converted a spot-kick.

“We did some good things taking into account all the changes. We were ahead and we could have got the second goal. It’s a shame we gave them the equaliser with the penalty,” Deschamps told M6.

“Of course the result doesn’t fully satisfy me. But there’s tiredness to factor in and with all the other matches I’m forced to make changes. It’s an ideal preparation for the World Cup.”

France and Croatia have just one point apiece in League A, Group 1. France were beaten 2-1 by Denmark in their opening game at home…