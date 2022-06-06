Nigerian singer Banky W wins party ticket to contest legislative seat





Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington, known as Banky W, has won the ticket to contest a seat in the House of Representatives during the 2023 general elections. Bank W will be contesting the legislative seat for the Eti-Osa constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The singer won the election with 24 votes […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper