APC Convention: Delegates express optimism over emergence of popular candidate | The Guardian Nigeria News

Delegates for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention for its presidential primary election have expressed optimism that the exercise will produce the most popular and acceptable aspirant as the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

This is as most of the delegates arrive Abuja Eagle Square, venue of the exercise after being accredited by the accreditation committee at the International Conference Centre, amidst tight security.

Mr Chinedu Ogah, a member of the House of Representatives from Ebonyi, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the venue of the convention, said the APC should come up with a credible, free and fair primary that would be unmatched in the country.

Ogah who is also a member of the APC Special Convention Planning Committee said the party should consider the South East for the position of the president in 2023.

“I expect a free and fair primary today, but if Nigerians consider the South East worthy of the position, we will be…