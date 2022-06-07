



While Doctor Lawan is a fine gentleman with demonstrable intellectual capacity, any perception of imposition of a Northern candidate will severely test APC’s acceptability sore in the West, significantly robbing the party of its newfound SW electoral dominance. The wholesale reversal of APC’s gains in the SW in 2023 will thus nullify whatever gains the […]

The post APC, Lawan, Tinubu and 2023: An Atiku of faith appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper