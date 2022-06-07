At least 27 killed in Sudan ethnic clashes | The Guardian Nigeria News

Heavy fighting in Sudan’s west and south has killed at least 27 people and left dozens wounded, residents said Tuesday, with the United Nations envoy saying he was “deeply concerned.”

In separate incidents, clashes broke out in the restive Darfur region in a bitter land dispute, leaving 16 dead, as well as in South Kordofan state, where 11 people died after an argument between two people reportedly escalated into wider gun battles.

The latest violence comes as Sudan grapples with the fallout from a coup in October last year led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

In West Darfur, the arid region of Sudan bordering Chad, fighting took place near Kolbus, some 160 kilometres (100 miles) from the state capital El Geneina. Attackers set fire to villages leaving them burned to the ground.

It is the latest in several rounds of clashes pitting largely settled farmers against semi-nomadic Arab pastoralist groups.

“Fighting erupted over a land dispute between a member of an Arab…