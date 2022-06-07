Buhari says I have no preferred aspirant for presidential ticket — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he has no preferred aspirant for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC will hold its national convention from Monday to Tuesday to elect a candidate for the 2023 presidential election in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Buhari’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo, former transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi, former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu and governors of Ekiti; Kayode Fayemi, Kogi; Yahaya Bello; Ebonyi; Dave Umahi and Senate president Ahmad Lawan are among the front liners for the APC presidential ticket.

The president has held separate meetings with top party officials, governors, and presidential aspirants while rumours continue to linger that he might announce his preferred successor during one of the engagements.

Buhari’s meeting with governors from Nigeria’s northern region today culminated with reports of APC national chairman Abdullahi Adamu allegedly announcing Lawan as the…