Fayemi 'sacrifices ambition' for 'elder brother' Tinubu





Current Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi Tuesday night withdrew from the All Progressives Congress’s presidential primary and endorsed former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu. Fayemi said “stepping down” for the former Lagos State governor was a not favour but a duty. He, however, said the decision was difficult but necessary. Apart from asking delegates from […]

