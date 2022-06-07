I-G approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has approved the establishment of Electoral Offences Desk at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCID would serve as the Desk Officer.

He said the I-G also approved the establishment of the desk at State Commands nationwide, with the Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Departments as desk officers.

Adejobi said the mandate of the Electoral Offences Desk Officers would be collation and investigation of electoral offences/complaints from the public.

He said the idea was to determine the culpability of the complaints in line with the amended Electoral Act 2022, and proffering charges before Courts of competent jurisdiction for necessary legal action.

The I-G, according to him, called on the Desk Officers to commence their activities…