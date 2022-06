Nigeria’s former Senate President Ken Nnamani Monday said he is no longer contesting in the ruling All Progressives Congress presidential primary. Nnamani said he did not “market my profile and ideas to the delegates” ahead of the primary scheduled to begin today. “In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to […]

