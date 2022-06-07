Man of the moment Patricia’s CEO & Founder, Hanu Fejiro Agbodjie — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Patricia Technologies – Africa’s largest Crypto exchange by transaction volume, has consistently innovated refreshing financial solutions to redefine how people interact with crypto for about half a decade now.

The man behind the dream himself, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje is a force to reckon with, having successfully failed at 13 startups before hitting gold with the Patricia dream.

Enjoying the spotlight in two different locations a fortnight ago, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje received honourable mentions and recognitions from two prestigious bodies.

The first of which was being recognized on May 20th, 2022. As the“Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Award” at the 2021 Vanguard Personality of the Year Award.

The Vanguard team rolled out the red carpet in honour of distinguished men and women who have proved themselves worthy of the…