Owo killings: Pope, Osinbajo, Sultan, Ooni, others mourn as police recover three unexploded IEDs | The Guardian Nigeria News

• APC’s silence on Owo attack confirms its complicity, says PDP

• Ooni: Yoruba nation remains unconquered

• Ohanaeze Ndigbo laments deteriorating security, seeks restructuring of security architecture

As the dust settles on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owaluwa in Owo, Ondo State after the brutal invasion by yet-to-be-identified gunmen around 11:30.a.m on Sunday, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered full-scale investigation into the incident to bring to book perpetrators of the gruesome killing of the worshippers at the church.

The IGP has further ordered the deployment of specialised operatives of the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal-Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Explosives (EOD-CBRNE) and other tactical units from the Force Headquarters for a comprehensive investigation, and immediate interception of the villains.

According to police spokesman, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, “the gunmen, from preliminary investigations,…