Ukraine, NATO, Russia and World War | The Guardian Nigeria News

Enlarging NATO would ensure that no rival superpower is allowed to emerge. From US policy paper, in 1993 the US approached Ukraine to ask Ukraine to apply for NATO membership. It is important to stress from the onset that Ukraine was no go. The US gave numerous assertions to the effect that NATO would not move one inch beyond its 1991 boundary. Nevertheless this policy was not set in stone. If an opportunity arose to breach that policy, the US would do so.

Helmut Kohl, the German Chancellor, suggested to Clinton that he should view Yeltsin whom he met 18 face- to-face times to view Clinton as Harry Truman viewed defeated Europe as a defeated adversary in need of great help. Europe map was extended with the unification of Germany beyond the old lines as proposed by secretary of State Baker to Gorbachev. The US was now willing to play hard ball with Gorbachev. They bribed the Soviets, this did not help. They lost Gorbachev and centralized control of nuclear arsenal altogether. The…