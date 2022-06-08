‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Files For Divorce From Wife Rainbow | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 08 June 2022 |

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris has filed for divorce from his wife of over 20 years, Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris, his inspiration behind Tracee Ellis Ross’s character in the series.

According to court documents filed by Kenya in the Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by People, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

