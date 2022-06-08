Delegates laud APC for free, fair credible primary election | The Guardian Nigeria News

A cross-section of delegates at the just-concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary has lauded the party for conducting the free, fair and credible elections.

The delegates, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the party created a level playing ground for all aspirants.

Mr Ibrahim Yusuf, a delegate from Kano, told NAN that the election was well contested, while the best aspirant won.

He said “for me, I listened to what each aspirant had to offer and I picked the one that could deliver, thank God Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won.

“I am glad that he won because now we are sure that he can bring victory to the party in 2023.

“He is the man to beat and we will work with him to make sure that APC returns as the ruling party.”

Yusuf called on Nigerians to support APC and its candidate to take the country to the promised land.

Mrs Oluwakemi Akanbi, a delegate from Lagos, expressed joy that her choice won the party’s…