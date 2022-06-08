





If you haven’t been living under a rock for the better part of the last decade, you might know just how immensely digital assets have grown lately. Bitcoin alone, priced at less than 10 dollars towards the start of 2010, has now grown to upwards of $30,000 per coin in 2022. The coin’s all-time high was at a price point of around $68,000, but the coin has been facing certain discrepancies over the last few months.

The post Get to meet Tiar Crypto appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper