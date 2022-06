As completion of the Lekki Deep Sea Port draws closer, its management (Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited) is set to take delivery of three new-generation ships to shore (STS) cranes and 10 rubber tyred gantries (RTG) from Shanghai, China, ahead of the start of port operations.

