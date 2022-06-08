Marie-Alix de Putter, President of the Bluemind Foundation, named “Best Woman Leader in Africa” | The Guardian Nigeria News

LOMÉ, DOUALA and PARIS, 08 June 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The French-Cameroonian Marie-Alix de Putter, President of the Bluemind Foundation and CEO of HEMLEY Productions, named “Best Woman Leader in Africa” (special mention) at the 2022 edition of the Africa Investments Forum & Awards (AIFA).

Marie-Alix de Putter, President of the Bluemind Foundation.

The AIFA brings together every year the leading private and public decision-makers operating on the African continent: CEOs, managing directors, investment directors, international directors, experts, and institutional players. Awards winners are selected by an independent jury-panels made up of more than 80 sectors experts.

Also nominated for the award were Déborah Diallo (Diallo Law Firm); Gwen Mwaba (Afreximbank); Lamia Merzouki (Casablanca Finance City); Laureen Kouassi-Olsson (Birimian Holding), Ola Brown (Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company) and Toyin F. Sanni – gold award (Emerging Africa…