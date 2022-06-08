Moderna announces positive results for Omicron vaccine — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

US biotech company Moderna on Wednesday announced positive results for a new vaccine that targets both the original Covid strain and Omicron and sees the shot as its “lead candidate” for a booster this fall.

The so-called “bivalent” vaccine was tested in a trial of 814 adults and shown to produce 1.75 times more Omicron-specific neutralizing antibodies, which have the power to prevent infection, compared to Moderna’s original Spikevax vaccine.

All of the participants previously received three doses of Spikevax, and then slightly more than half went on to get a fourth dose of the bivalent shot while the rest got another dose of Spikevax.

Antibody levels were tested one month later.

The group that got the new shot also received slightly superior protection to the ancestral strain of Covid compared to Spikevax — though the original Covid has long since disappeared from circulation.

“We are thrilled,” said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna in a statement, adding he…