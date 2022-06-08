New book on ICT industry for unveiling | The Guardian Nigeria News

ICT journalist and chronicler, Aaron Ukodie, is set to unveil a comprehensive book on the technology industry. The unveiling of the book, scheduled to hold on July 7, in Lagos, comes with a seminal discussion, under the eWorld Forum ’22, on how to further push forward the frontiers of broadband connectivity and the consolidation of 4G and deployment of 5G networks across the country.

The eWorld Forum, which started in 2009, has contributed to the formulation of the policies and strategies that have helped the growth of the ICT industry.

The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, is expected to chair the event. Ukodie, who has written several books on the ICT industry, considers the new work, Nigeria’s Digital Drivers, his ICT industry star publication that captures the trajectories of the digital evolution, sector analysis, and players’ contributions.

Apart from select key industry players, the book also highlighted, in a section,…