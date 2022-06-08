Only legacy for Buhari to leave behind is free and fair elections, says Segun Oni | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former governor of Ekiti State and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the June 18 governorship election, Segun Oni, said having failed on every other indices, the only legacy President Muhammadu Buhari must insist on leaving behind is that of free and fair elections. He spoke to OBIRE ONAKEMU.

Have you been able to market your party ahead of the governorship election?

No doubt, SDP is a new platform and I prefer it that way. A lot is wrong with politics and what is wrong with politics in Nigeria is the capacity to manage big political parties. And I can say authoritatively because I have operated in the top echelon of party administration in the PDP as National Vice-Chairman, for the Southwest and for the APC as the Deputy National Chairman for the South.

What I see is that we are not applying foresight into the management of political parties. And parties are dying in our hands because they are just managed like any other entity. The political party is a product. It…