Police decorate newly promoted officers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Commissioner of Police, Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos, CP Josephine Anyasinti, has decorated eight newly promoted officers and one Inspector.

The CP confirmed the decoration in a statement issued by the Unit Spokesperson, Eyitayo Johnson, on Tuesday in Lagos.

She said that the officers were decorated following the recently released promotions by the Police Service Commission (PSC) as recommended by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP. Usman Alkali Baba.

“The promoted officers include DSP Justus Ogar, DSP Nwaro Peace, ASP Garba Alhassan, ASP Livinus Nwafili, ASP Emmanuel Ikechukwu Okafor, ASP Adams Dada.

“Others are ASP Adele Kayode, ASP Azubuike Sylvester, ASP Sunday Oyegbata and Insp. Ajao Mobolaji.”

Anyasinti rejoiced with the officers and appreciated Almighty God in their lives to witness the elevation.

The CP also thanked the I-G for finding personnel of PSFU worthy of recommendation for elevation to the next rank.

She, however, admonished the…