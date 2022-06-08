Team Nigeria explains Oduduru’s absence from trip to Mauritius | The Guardian Nigeria News

The 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships will begin today in Mauritius without one of Africa’s top sprinters, Divine Oduduru, who holds Personal Bests of 9.86 seconds in 100 metres and 19.73 seconds in 200 metres.

Oduduru has been a delight to watch in the continent’s track and field since his days at Youth and Junior level, winning titles in all these categories. He is a two-time champion at the African Youth Athletics Championships and five-time African Junior champion in the sprints.

In 2013, Oduduru won the hearts of many athletics fans in Mauritius with a spectacular race to win the 200m, which catapulted Team Nigeria to the top of the medals table during the Africa Junior Championship.

Since he moved to the senior cadre, Oduduru has represented Nigeria at various international events, including the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and 2014 African Athletics Championships before winning the 200m silver medal at the 2015 African Games. He won a gold and silver…