Former governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on course to win the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general election. While official vote counts are still ongoing at the time of filing this report, Tinubu has garnered more than 60% of the total votes cast by APC delegates. Delegates […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper