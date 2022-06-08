Travis Scott To Headline 2022 ‘Day N Vegas’ Concert — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Travis Scott is set to headline the “Day N Vegas” concert slated for Labor Day, ten months after the deadly events of the 2021 Astroworld festival. This would be the rapper’s first headline show in almost a year. Scott will headline the “D N Vegas” concert alongside other headliners Sza and J. Cole. Other artists…

Travis Scott is set to headline the “Day N Vegas” concert slated for Labor Day, ten months after the deadly events of the 2021 Astroworld festival.

This would be the rapper’s first headline show in almost a year. Scott will headline the “D N Vegas” concert alongside other headliners Sza and J. Cole.

Other artists slated to perform at the concert include Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem,…



