Travis Scott To Headline 2022 ‘Day N Vegas’ Concert — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi
07 June 2022 |
11:15 pm
Travis Scott is set to headline the “Day N Vegas” concert slated for Labor Day, ten months after the deadly events of the 2021 Astroworld festival.
This would be the rapper’s first headline show in almost a year. Scott will headline the “D N Vegas” concert alongside other headliners Sza and J. Cole.
Other artists slated to perform at the concert include Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem,…
Source: Guardian Newspaper