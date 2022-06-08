





After going on a hit-making streak in the Nigerian music industry, multi-talented hit record producer, Daniel Williams, professionally known as Yung Willis, is now gearing up to wear multiple hats as he floats his own record label, Royal Music Records, as well as releases his debut single and album. With the strides recorded by other […]

The post Yung Willis Wears New Hats As Record Label Owner, Singer appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper