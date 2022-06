President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast address to Nigerians on Sunday. Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday, in Abuja. Mohammed said the president’s message will be on the celebration of Democracy Day. The minister said some of the activities lined up for the day include a […]

