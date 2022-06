On Thursday, an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court ordered the remand of a 50-year-old man, Sakiru Oladosu, and a 40-year-old woman, Tola Rasaq, charged with defiling and impregnating a 13-year–old and unlawfully procuring abortion for her.

