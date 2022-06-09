Eagles must win ‘solid’ against Sierra Leone, minister tells Peseiro — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

‘You have to live in Nigeria, enjoy our food’

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has told Super Eagles Head Coach, José Santos Peseiro, to ensure ‘a solid’ win against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone today in Abuja. Both teams will clash in a Day 1 encounter of the qualification series for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Dare spoke yesterday at a brief ceremony in Abuja, where the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) formally presented Peseiro to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Sports Ministry.

Dare told the gaffer in no uncertain terms that Nigerians want their national teams to win every game, even though this is impossible in sport. “Whenever the team does not win, it must be clearly seen to have demonstrated high-level commitment, fervour, consistency and discipline on and off the pitch.

“To be able to appreciate the deep love of our people for the game and why they want their team to win all the time, you have to live in our country, enjoy our food,…