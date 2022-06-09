INEC says Tinubu, Atiku, others must submit names of running mates by June 17





The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has insisted on the June 17 deadline for the submission of names of presidential candidates by political parties. The commission, however, said the names of presidential candidates must be accompanied by names of their running mates or considered invalid. This means that all presidential candidates must pick their deputies […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper