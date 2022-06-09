Julia Garner Set To Play Madonna In New Bionic — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The US music festival Lollapalooza announced Sunday it had dropped DaBaby from its lineup after the rapper made homophobic comments and false statements about AIDS during a recent performance. “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park,” the Chicago-based festival tweeted.…

5 Aug 2021

Miley Cyrus has joined the long number of celebrities in speaking about DaBaby’s homophobic remarks, but she may be the first to take a proactive approach. In a note posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the pop star urged DaBaby to check his DMs and invited the rapper for an open dialogue…