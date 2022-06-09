Osinbajo speaks on Tinubu's presidential primary victory







More than 24 hours after he lost at the ruling All Progressives Congress’s presidential primary in Abuja, Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has finally congratulated the winner, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, cruised to a landslide victory on Wednesday afternoon, picking up 1721 votes out of the 2115 cast. Minister for […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper