Police dispel viral voice-note alleging planned Fulani invasion of Badagry | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday asked Lagosians not to panic over a viral WhatsApp voice note claiming that Fulanis have camped in Muhammadu Buhari Estate, Agemowo, Badagry in readiness for a massive attack on Badagry.

The Command said that the content of the voice-note is entirely false and mischievously designed to cause unnecessary panic in Lagos.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said: “It is worthy of note that Morogbo Division is a Police Divison close to the estate. Also, Mowo Outpost is also close to the estate. Police presence and intelligence gathering in the area is top-notch.

Hundeyin said to double sure that the claims are false, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Morogbo visited the estate again yesterday, inspected the entire facility and had an exhaustive session with the facility manager. The outcome of the operational visit lends credence to the futility of the voice note.

“While all…