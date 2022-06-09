SDP elects Adewole Adebayo as presidential candidate | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Nigerian Lawyer and Founder of the KAFTAN Television Prince Adewole Adebayo has been elected presidential flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) for the 2023 general elections.

In an election that was keenly contested which drew delegates from the 36 States of the Federation to the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Adebayo polled 1,546 votes to defeat his closest rival Kadijah Okunnu-Lamidi who polled 83 votes.

The Segun Oni-led convention planning committee declared 44 votes invalid.

Adebayo while responding to his victory promised to run an all-inclusive government, and attract the best brains in various spheres of human endeavours to make the country great again.

He said SDP remains the only democratic alternative left for Nigerians “who are tired of the broken promises made by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The exercise which lasted for over nine hours was monitored by the Independent National Electoral…