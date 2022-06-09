Tinubu has structures, network to defeat Atiku in 2023—Deputy Speaker | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Deputy Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Mr Joseph Bassey, has congratulated Sen. Bola Tinubu for emerging as the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress primary election.

Bassey, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar, said that the former Lagos State governor had the capacity, network and political structures to win in 2023.

According to him, the widespread network and contact of Tinubu would guarantee him victory in the presidential polls against former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Deputy Speaker, who lauded the APC leadership for allowing a transparent primary process that elected a flag bearer without consensus, said that the party had promoted internally democracy.

“I want to congratulate Tinubu for a transparent and clear victory. A lot of people felt the party was going to have a consensus candidate, but it turned out to be that all…