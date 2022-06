Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress for emerging as 2023 presidential candidates of their parties.

The post 2023: Jonathan congratulates Atiku, TInubu, Obi, others appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper