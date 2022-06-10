African Athletics Championship: Ekevwo, Godbless miss out on medals in 100m finals | The Guardian Nigeria News

Reigning African Games fastest man, Raymond Ekevwo, and home girl Tima Godbless failed in their bid to return Nigeria to reckoning in the men and women’s 100m finals at the ongoing 22nd African Athletics Championship decided Thursday in Mauritius.

Both athletes ran new season’s best in all conditions and new personal best respectively but came agonisingly close to getting onto the podium.

Ekevwo ran 10.03s in the men’s race but ended up in fourth place thereby extending Nigeria’s wait for the blue ribband event’s crown beyond 12 years after Olusoji Fasuba won in 2008 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Nigeria has also not made any podium appearance in the event since the duo of Mark Jelks and Monzavous Edward won silver and bronze medals respectively eight years ago in Marrakech, Morocco.

Reigning African record holder in the event, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala and defending champion, Akani Simbine of South Africa both ran a wind-aided 9.93s but the former was…