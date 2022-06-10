



• Meregini, Uchendu for Reps and Senate Chairman of the Abia State Chapter of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, yesterday, faulted one of the four former governorship aspirants of the party, Chief Chikwe Udensi, for claiming to have won the party’s guber ticket based on the primary held on May 29, 2022 […]

The post APGA disowns Udensi, ADC elects Jonas as guber candidate appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper