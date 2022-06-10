Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Arrested For Breaking Into Wedding Venue





Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was allegedly arrested by the Ventura Sheriff’s Department for breaking into her private wedding venue hours before her nuptials. People reports that Alexander was arrested on an outstanding warrant Thursday after he trespassed at the Grammy Award winner’s private wedding venue hours before her planned nuptials to fiancé Sam Asghari. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper