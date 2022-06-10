Gyakie Makes Music Debut Of The Year With 'Something'







Award-winning Ghanaian songbird Gyakie unveils her first music instalment of the year, with a song titled “Something.” The track is produced by Nigerian hitmaker – P.Priime, whose impressive resume of hits includes Wizkid, Asa, Fireboy DML and DJ Cuppy. Gyakie’s expression on the Banku sound is pure joy and her delicious minty vocals arrive summer-ready. […]

