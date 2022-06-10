Peter Obi remains Labour Party presidential flag-bearer, says National Secretary — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Secretary of Labour Party (LP), Mr Umar Ibrahim, has said that Peter Obi remains the Party’s presidential flag-bearer, saying there is no faction in the party.

Ibrahim made the declaration while addressing newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Festus Okoye, the INEC Commissioner for Information, declared Peter Obi as the winner of the LP presidential primary, which took place on May 30 in Asaba, Delta state.

Ibrahim asserted that there was no division in the party, adding, “Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi is the authentic presidential candidate of the party, duly elected at a convention organised by the leadership of Mr Julius Abure as National Chairman, supervised and recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“There is no faction in LP, but in the imagination of those who are foot soldiers of enemies of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The leadership and members of the Nigerian Labor…