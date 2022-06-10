Politicians crowd out private businesses from FX market | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Party primaries set new exchange rate ceilings

• BDC operators run out of supply as politicians warehouse dollar

• Fear of higher political risk spreads across markets

• CBN’s rigidity stalling capital inflow, says Yusuf

The currency market may have defied experts’ prediction that the informal segment would witness a momentary glut of dollars as political party delegates, who reportedly made a killing with hard currencies, would start offloading their foreign exchange holding after the crucial political events.



The Guardian gathered that two days after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held its presidential primary, illiquidity has worsened in the black market with major Bureau de Change (BDC) operators unable to meet the growing demand.



With politicians taking more than necessary from the market, there are concerns that the crowding out effect would hurt the economy severely in months to come and worsen the political risk.



Findings suggest that some…