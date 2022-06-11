2023 Elections: Tinubu’s candidacy, win for Nigerians say, Sanwo-Olu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, has said the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate is a win for Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Saturday at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, when he returned from Abuja after the APC Congress.

”We are happy that at the end of it all, it is not a win for Lagos alone, it is a win for Nigeria, it is a win for all of us. It is a win that cuts across the Niger, it is a win for the North, for the East, for the West, for the South,” he said.

According to him, Tinubu’s victory at the primary signals the beginning of greater work, to ensure he wins the presidential election in 2023.

”His win also signifies the beginning of more work. As you can see that almost immediately after winning the primary, he has gone ahead to open his hand of collaboration and reconciliation to all other aspirants.

”He is going around to consult, to bring forward his brothers and sisters,…