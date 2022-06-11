30 years after Abiola, Nigeria’s democracy rekindles hope | The Guardian Nigeria News

Barely seven months to the 2023 General elections, a massive people momentum is gathering for active electoral participation. Attention is gradually shifting towards the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, in their renewed enthusiasm to be part of the epoch making general elections, Nigerians are apprehensive. Those who remember what transpired in the 1993 Presidential election that would have thrown up the Abiola Presidency are worried that INEC may constitute itself into another source for the possible annulment of hope.

Amid the buying and selling that trailed the primaries of some political parties, stakeholders insist that INEC should rise to the occasion and inspire confidence in the people about the credibility, fidelity and feasibility of the forthcoming general election.

Indications that the 2023 poll would be a very tough nut for INEC to crack emerged recently with the emergence of what some commentators have called WAZOBIA presidential candidates…