Hundreds in Burkina Faso protest ‘abandonment’ to jihadists | The Guardian Nigeria News

Several hundred people protested in southeastern Burkina Faso Saturday against what they described as the government has left them to their own devices to fend off deadly jihadist attacks.

The protest is the first of its kind since Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba took power following a coup in January.

His predecessor had been accused of being ineffective in battling jihadist violence.

“No to the abandonment of the Kompienga province,” men and women cried in front of a public administration building in the town of Pama, according to local media.

In a letter to the province’s high commissioner seen by AFP, demonstrators criticised a “rapid encroachment of terrorism” threatening to engulf the province near the border with Togo and Benin.

Their plea for help, signed by religious dignitaries, civil society leaders and traditional chiefs, denounced the “great neglect and abandonment by the state”, accusing public officials of having fled to a…